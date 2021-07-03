Ertugrul sheep arrive at Lahore maweshi mandi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Sellers claim its meat is the most delicious

In the show, the characters are seen competing in races carrying sheep on their shoulders.

The show gained such prominence that a batch of cattle, named after different characters, is being sold at a maweshi mandi in Lahore for Eid-ul-Azha.

One of its sellers claim that its meat will be the most delicious. They come from cold areas, eat natural fodder and drink water from streams.

People have been calling and texting the sellers just to have a glimpse of them.

Children, who are particularly excited about Eid festivities, say they only want Ertugrul sheep to offer their sacrifice.