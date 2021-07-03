Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ertugrul sheep arrive at Lahore maweshi mandi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Sellers claim its meat is the most delicious

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Ertugrul Ghazi became a sensation in Turkey and Pakistan. The historical show got its audience hooked with its riveting storylines.

In the show, the characters are seen competing in races carrying sheep on their shoulders.

The show gained such prominence that a batch of cattle, named after different characters, is being sold at a maweshi mandi in Lahore for Eid-ul-Azha.

One of its sellers claim that its meat will be the most delicious. They come from cold areas, eat natural fodder and drink water from streams.

People have been calling and texting the sellers just to have a glimpse of them.

Children, who are particularly excited about Eid festivities, say they only want Ertugrul sheep to offer their sacrifice.

eid-ul-azha Ertugrul
 
