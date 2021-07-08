Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum

Bollywood superstar passed away on July 7

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home stands dilapidated in Mohallah Khudadad of the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. Although the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had declared it a national heritage site in 2014, no steps have been taken to protect the property so far.

KP Directorate Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad told SAMAA Digital that the government took the possession of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Peshawar last month. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved Rs23.5 million to buy the properties.

Dr Samad said that both houses will be converted into museums and opened to tourists after repairs. All cases by the owners of Dilip Kumar’s house have been concluded and conversion plans are underway, he added. The restoration will begin under the supervision of archaeologists.

There are three historic and 75 old buildings in Gorghatri, according to a survey by the archaeology department. It is working to restore buildings in Bazaar Kalan and Sethi Mohallah to attract tourists as well. Raj Kapoor’s haveli is located in Dhaki Nalbandi and needs restoration too.

Dilip Kumar, who is known to be Bollywood’s first superstar, passed away in Mumbai on July 7. Fans gathered outside his home in Peshawar and lit candles for the “Tragedy King”. Dilip visited Pakistan many times to see his house.

In his autobiography, Dilip calls Peshawar “the city of flowers and orchards”. Masjid Mahabat Khan, chilled water in winters and the summer’s scorching heat were still fresh in his memory. He recalled how everyone gathered to have tea in his Peshawar home and a big room where women used to offer prayers. 

Dilip, who was named Yousuf Khan at birth, was born in this very house in December 1922. He and Raj Kapoor were childhood friends.

Dilip took on the name on producer Devika Rani’s request, who gave him his first film Jwar Bhata (1955).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dilip Kumar Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
successful business woman in pakistan, percentage of female entrepreneurs in pakistan, role of female entrepreneurs in economic development of pakistan, top 100 entrepreneurs in pakistan, womens loan for small business in pakistan, environment for the women led businesses in pakistan, female entrepreneurship in pakistan, female ceos in pakistan, pakistani business woman, top 20 entrepreneurs in pakistan, online business for ladies at home, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Liaquatabad's famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Liaquatabad’s famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.