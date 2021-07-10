Diana Award winners advise people to never give up

Eiman Jawwad and Ayesha Shaikh were among several Pakistanis that were honoured with the 2021 Diana Award for their contributions to society.

Ayesha is empowering young people and helping the needy through her knowledge. Hailing from Sukkur, she is an educator, who has taught people public speaking, debating, and creative writing.

Lahore-born Eiman, on the other hand, designs and create compression garments for people suffering from burn injuries. She works with renowned medical centres. More than 1,200 garments have been made and distributed among 700 patients.

They spoke about their motivation, future projects and their struggles on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din.

Aisha said that she learned creative writing and taught it to the children for their learning. She added that people should make an effort despite having little to no chance of succeeding.

Eiman urged young people to set goals and work on their education.

