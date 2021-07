Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrated her husband Mahmood Chaudhry’s birthday on Wednesday.

Mahmood has posted photos from the celebration and expressed his gratitude to Bakhtawar. The photos show a room full of balloons, tables laid with flowers and a rainbow cake.

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Mahmood has turned 33 years old.

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.

