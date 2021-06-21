Watch: Virat Kohli shows his dancing moves

The International Cricket Council World Test Championship final is being played between New Zealand and India at England’s city of Southampton.

The game is marred by rains and delays due to bad weather so far.

Despite the showers playing spoilsport at the moment, the players seem to be enjoying themselves on the field.

A video of India captain Virat Kohli dancing while fielding is making rounds on social media.

The right-handed batsman is known for his aggressive approach towards the game but it was pleasant to see his funny style.

Kohli was dismissed for 44 before the side was bowled out for 217 in their first innings. His innings included just a boundary.

New Zealand are well ahead in the game as they were 116 runs behind at end of day three.