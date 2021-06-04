Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Watch: Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz play Jenga

Who do you think will win?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/YouTube

Pakistan cricketers are competitive even while playing games.

The YouTube channel of the Pakistan Super League shared a video of batsman Shoaib Malik and pacer Wahab Riaz competing in Jenga muqabla (competition).

The rules of the game are simple. There is a 54-block tower and players have to remove each piece and place it on the structure without letting it fall.

The game keeps getting difficult each time a piece is removed.

