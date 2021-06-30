Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony

Rashna Arif recalls delightful moment on SAMAA TV show

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A video of a Pakistan Navy woman officer saluting and hugging her father Commodore Arif Saeed during her Commission Day ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Sub-lieutenant Rashna Arif says she didn't expect the video to go viral and receive so many positive reviews. She was speaking on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din Wednesday.

The sub-lieutenant said that the video was captured by her mother. The moment had already been planned, she added.

The naval officer said she felt attracted to the uniform, which was why she joined the force.

She mentioned saluting her father before he left for work, saying that it became her source of motivation.

About her training, the sub-lieutenant said it lasted six months and she met her parents only once during that time. The visiting time used to be from one to one-and-a-half hours.

There was a restricted time for them to contact their families through phone as well, Rashna added.

The coronavirus safety protocols did not allow her to leave the training academy either.

The officer said she particularly found the running tough as it was something she had never done before, adding that they underwent physical and mental training as well.

Commodore Saeed said he could not hold back tears even though he wanted to.

He said Rashna is the eldest of his four children and was passionate to join the armed forces since her childhood.

The commodore said there is no better feeling for a father to see his children following in his footsteps.

Rashna is the first woman in the family to don the uniform, according to her father. She would be an inspiration for others.

He said he is fortunate to have her daughter serve in the armed forces.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan navy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Navy, Rashna Arif, Arif Saeed, pakistan female military, pakistan female fighters, female pakistan navy, female pakistani soldiers,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Hareem Shah reveals her husband is ‘a lot older’
Hareem Shah reveals her husband is ‘a lot older’
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Researchers find biological links between eating red meat and cancer
Researchers find biological links between eating red meat and cancer
The grey life of a colour-rich Karachi clown
The grey life of a colour-rich Karachi clown
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony
Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.