Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A video of a Pakistan Navy woman officer saluting and hugging her father Commodore Arif Saeed during her Commission Day ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Sub-lieutenant Rashna Arif says she didn't expect the video to go viral and receive so many positive reviews. She was speaking on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din Wednesday.

The sub-lieutenant said that the video was captured by her mother. The moment had already been planned, she added.

The naval officer said she felt attracted to the uniform, which was why she joined the force.

She mentioned saluting her father before he left for work, saying that it became her source of motivation.

About her training, the sub-lieutenant said it lasted six months and she met her parents only once during that time. The visiting time used to be from one to one-and-a-half hours.

There was a restricted time for them to contact their families through phone as well, Rashna added.

The coronavirus safety protocols did not allow her to leave the training academy either.

The officer said she particularly found the running tough as it was something she had never done before, adding that they underwent physical and mental training as well.

Commodore Saeed said he could not hold back tears even though he wanted to.

He said Rashna is the eldest of his four children and was passionate to join the armed forces since her childhood.

The commodore said there is no better feeling for a father to see his children following in his footsteps.

Rashna is the first woman in the family to don the uniform, according to her father. She would be an inspiration for others.

He said he is fortunate to have her daughter serve in the armed forces.