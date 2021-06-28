Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Watch: Karachi artists turns stone into art

It takes one years to master the craft

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Abdul Munaf, a stonemason in Karachi, has been carving marvels out of stone for decades.

Munaf said that there are only a few stone artists as it takes 10 to 15 years to be a deft hand at it.

“It’s a great form of art,” he said. “We’re still learning from people who lived 200 years ago.”

The pale yellow stone is brought in from Thatta, Gadap and Dhabeji. “There was a time when this stone was easily available. Today, we have to book it.”

Around nine old buildings in Karachi are being restored and the artists have credited the revival of stone art to this restoration.

