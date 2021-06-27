Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Legendary TV and theatre actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 years in Lahore on Sunday.

The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest a few weeks back. The sad news was confirmed by her son, Salman Shahid, who is an actor too.

Begum Khursheed began her career as a singer and actor at the age of nine in 1926. In 1984, she received the highest civil award, Pride of Performance, for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Some of her most loved plays include PTV’s Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Uncle Urfi, and Parchaiyan.

A large number of the actor’s fans, including celebrities, are mourning her death and recalling their memories associated with her.

RIP Begum Khursheed Shahid. One of our finest. Powerhouse of talent. A grand Lady we all admired n loved. She will be remembered n missed forever for all her great roles onTV n theatre and her grace n unique style — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 27, 2021

What a sad sad news! Pakistan has lost a big gem from a golden era. Innalillahe wainna illehe rajaioon Deepest condolences to Salman ShahidSb #begumkhursheedshahid rest in peace pic.twitter.com/xzavqG9R02 — Najaf Bilgrami (@BilgramiNajaf) June 27, 2021

