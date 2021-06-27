Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

She was a pioneer of PTV

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Salman Shahid/Twitter

Listen to the story
Legendary TV and theatre actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 years in Lahore on Sunday. The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest a few weeks back. The sad news was confirmed by her son, Salman Shahid, who is an actor too. Begum Khursheed began her career as a singer and actor at the age of nine in 1926. In 1984, she received the highest civil award, Pride of Performance, for her contribution to the entertainment industry. Some of her most loved plays include PTV's Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Uncle Urfi, and Parchaiyan. A large number of the actor’s fans, including celebrities, are mourning her death and recalling their memories associated with her. RIP Begum Khursheed Shahid. One of our finest. Powerhouse of talent. A grand Lady we all admired n loved. She will be remembered n missed forever for all her great roles onTV n theatre and her grace n unique style— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 27, 2021 What a sad sad news! Pakistan has lost a big gem from a golden era. Innalillahe wainna illehe rajaioon Deepest condolences to Salman ShahidSb #begumkhursheedshahid rest in peace pic.twitter.com/xzavqG9R02— Najaf Bilgrami (@BilgramiNajaf) June 27, 2021 Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Legendary TV and theatre actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 years in Lahore on Sunday.

The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest a few weeks back. The sad news was confirmed by her son, Salman Shahid, who is an actor too.

Begum Khursheed began her career as a singer and actor at the age of nine in 1926. In 1984, she received the highest civil award, Pride of Performance, for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Some of her most loved plays include PTV’s Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Uncle Urfi, and Parchaiyan.

A large number of the actor’s fans, including celebrities, are mourning her death and recalling their memories associated with her.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Begum Khursheed Shahid Death
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Begum Khursheed Shahid, Begum Khursheed passes away, begum khursheed passes away in lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Watch: Virat Kohli shows his dancing moves
Watch: Virat Kohli shows his dancing moves
Semi-permanent hair colour quick post-lockdown happy fix
Semi-permanent hair colour quick post-lockdown happy fix
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt announces birth of twin boys
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt announces birth of twin boys
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.