Vaccinated? Roll up your sleeves, smile and take a selfie

Lahore admin installs selfie booths at vaccination centres

Posted: Jun 3, 2021
The Lahore district administration has set up selfie booths at COVID-19 vaccination centres to encourage more people to get inoculated.

“Many people take selfies,” said Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman Younis. “The idea behind the booth is to make people use this hashtag and make it popular.”

The backdrop features the hashtag #IGOTVACCINATED, against which people from different age brackets are capturing their vaccination experience. The booths are growing more popular with young people, who are visiting centres with the exciting prospect of taking selfies with their friends.

People have appreciated this move, saying that it will encourage more and more people to secure their lives against the deadly virus and will help dispel rumours about the vaccines as well.

