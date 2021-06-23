Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname

Fashion designer Umar Sayeed officially changed his name to Umar Samia Sayeed to honour his mother.

He posted a picture with her on Facebook and said that he finds her name very meaningful and he is proud to add it as his surname

The procedure of changing his name took a lot of time and Sayeed was criticized by his friends and relative for his decision. Even though he faced problems during the procedure he stood by the decision.

Men in Pakistan lend their first and second names as surnames, depending on which tribal, linguistic or ethnic background they belong to. The tradition for children is to take their father’s last name as well.