Twitter has a lot to say about Ronaldo snubbing Coca-Cola

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sent social media into a frenzy after removing Coca-Cola bottles out of the frame during a press conference.

“Water!” shouted the star in Portuguese after pushing the bottles aside.

Coca-Cola suffered a loss of up to $4 billion following Ronaldo’s snub, according to a report by The Guardian. It is one of the many sponsors for the UEFA’s flagship tournaments.

But Twitter found Ronaldo’s movie hilarious and kicked off a meme fest. Here are some of the best responses to Ronaldo preferring water over soft drinks.

Beverage brands after seeing Ronaldo & coca-cola fiasco#ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/3v1kLzlvHl — Suhas Srinivas (@srinivas_suhas) June 16, 2021

How to lose 4 billion

just remove Coco cola from desk and put water bottle on desk#ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/s67h3Vxybl — Rahul kumar manjhi (@Rahul2001Manjhi) June 16, 2021

Coca-Cola’s market value dropped from $242 billion to $238 billion after the price of the company’s share slumped to $55.22 from $56.10.

