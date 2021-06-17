Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Twitter has a lot to say about Ronaldo snubbing Coca-Cola

He pushed the soft drink aside during a press conference

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
Screenshot: YouTube

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sent social media into a frenzy after removing Coca-Cola bottles out of the frame during a press conference.

“Water!” shouted the star in Portuguese after pushing the bottles aside.

Coca-Cola suffered a loss of up to $4 billion following Ronaldo’s snub, according to a report by The Guardian. It is one of the many sponsors for the UEFA’s flagship tournaments.

But Twitter found Ronaldo’s movie hilarious and kicked off a meme fest. Here are some of the best responses to Ronaldo preferring water over soft drinks.

Coca-Cola’s market value dropped from $242 billion to $238 billion after the price of the company’s share slumped to $55.22 from $56.10.

