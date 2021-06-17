Twitter has a lot to say about Ronaldo snubbing Coca-Cola

He pushed the soft drink aside during a press conference
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sent social media into a frenzy after removing Coca-Cola bottles out of the frame during a press conference.
“Water!” shouted the star in Portuguese after pushing the bottles aside.
Coca-Cola suffered a loss of up to $4 billion following Ronaldo’s snub, according to a report by The Guardian. It is one of the many sponsors for the UEFA’s flagship tournaments.
But Twitter found Ronaldo’s movie hilarious and kicked off a meme fest. Here are some of the best responses to Ronaldo preferring water over soft drinks.
Ronaldo 😍😍 the Coke destroyer #CocaCola #ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/lFmD91XPHI
— Chandru_stan | #𝟷𝟽ᴀʙ ♡ (@Extra_covers17) June 17, 2021
Beverage brands after seeing Ronaldo & coca-cola fiasco#ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/3v1kLzlvHl
— Suhas Srinivas (@srinivas_suhas) June 16, 2021
Ronaldo in-front of his son:#CocaCola #TheFamilyMan2 #ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/oC3YrexjMC
— waquar haider (@waquarhaider10) June 17, 2021
Christiano Ronaldo right now…#christianoronaldo #ronaldococacola #CocaCola #Coke pic.twitter.com/l55zveRXk6
— devilish wink (@tomishra) June 16, 2021
How to lose 4 billion
just remove Coco cola from desk and put water bottle on desk#ronaldococacola pic.twitter.com/s67h3Vxybl
— Rahul kumar manjhi (@Rahul2001Manjhi) June 16, 2021
Mineral water companies after Ronaldo’s press conference#ronaldococacola #Ronaldo #CocaCola #paanipio pic.twitter.com/SZo2q3FFmC
— NikkammaNikhil (@NikkammaN) June 17, 2021
Coca-Cola’s market value dropped from $242 billion to $238 billion after the price of the company’s share slumped to $55.22 from $56.10.