‘Survivor, activist, legend’ Malala Yousafzai featured on Vogue’s cover

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai made it to the front cover of Vogue magazine’s July issue.

“The extraordinary life of Malala,” it read. “Survivor, activist, legend.”

I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @BritishVogue, @Edward_Enninful & @thedalstonyears pic.twitter.com/3OYejo5Hnm — Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2021

In an interview with the magazine, the 23-year-old activist hinted that she may be interested in a career in politics. A person should be aware of his targets before becoming a politician as the parties “don’t have a clean history”.

“Politicians promise to build schools, then spend the money on tanks and bombs. Initially you believe what they’re saying and think they will act on it and deliver the goals they have set but with time, I saw that some of them do, and some of them don’t,” the educationist said.

She hoped to be an inspiration for change among girls.

“I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission,” she said. “And I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

The activist added that she does not get the concept of marriage as well. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she asked.

Malala added that her father gets letters asking him to get me married to a person who has many acres of land, houses and “would love to marry me.”

She stated activism has been associated with tweets at the moment and the norm has to be changed as social media has evolved with time.

She also spoke about her “secret” social media account. “I had a secret Twitter account for a year before I joined officially, and I had, like, 4,000 followers or something. I was doing really well.”

