Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Stop comparing me to Malala: APS attack survivor

Waleed Khan calls Malala an inspiration for millions

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Waleed Khan, a survivor of the 2014 terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School, has responded to comparisons between him and activist Malala Yousafzai.

“For a long time, I have been seeing images of me and Malala criculating,” Waleed tweeted. “I would like to request everyone to please stop this comparison.”

Waleed was 12 years old when terrorists attacked the APS on December 16, 2014, according to the BBC. He was shot six times in the face. 

“We can’t uplift one person by degrading the other,” Waleed said. “Malala is an inspiration for many young people like me.”

Waleed said that people should appreciate those who have made Pakistan proud instead of drawing comparisons and that Malala’s family has stood by him throughout his journey.

“I also want to clarify that I am living in Birmingham for my treatment and getting my education here,” said Waleed. “I have always been in the awe of the love I get.”

The terrorists killed over 150 people, including 132 children.

Malala is being criticised lately for her interview with the British Vogue. Among many things she spoke about, her marriage views attracted more attention and outrage. Malala’s father said that her words were taken out of context when Peshawar’s Mufti Popalzai demanded an explanation from her. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
aps attack comparison Malala Peshawar Waleed Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
malala yousafzai speech about marriage, malala yousafzai interview, malala yousafzai vogue interview, mufti popalzai, mathira malala
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man turns childhood hobby into a business
Karachi man turns childhood hobby into a business
Watch: Malala’s Vogue marriage remarks spark outrage
Watch: Malala’s Vogue marriage remarks spark outrage
Media twisted Malala’s marriage statement, says father
Media twisted Malala’s marriage statement, says father
British PM Boris Johnson weds fiancee in 'secret' weekend ceremony
British PM Boris Johnson weds fiancee in ‘secret’ weekend ceremony
'Survivor, activist, legend' Malala Yousafzai featured on Vogue's cover
‘Survivor, activist, legend’ Malala Yousafzai featured on Vogue’s cover
Photos: Tariq Jamil launches first MTJ store in Lahore
Photos: Tariq Jamil launches first MTJ store in Lahore
Louis Vuitton removes keffiyeh scarf from website after backlash
Louis Vuitton removes keffiyeh scarf from website after backlash
Key staff members receive something special from Prince Philip
Key staff members receive something special from Prince Philip
After 228 years, Louvre museum to be headed by woman
After 228 years, Louvre museum to be headed by woman
Vaccinated? Roll up your sleeves, smile and take a selfie
Vaccinated? Roll up your sleeves, smile and take a selfie
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.