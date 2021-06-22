Semi-permanent hair colour quick post-lockdown happy fix

Semi-permanent hair dye is becoming really popular with young people, who have emerged from lockdown wanting change in life. The easiest way to do it, without breaking the bank, is to just colour your hair.

We saw a prime example last week, when Javeria Saud’s daughter Jannat decided to go green—literally an icy emerald for her gorgeous mane of hair.

Thirty-year-old art teacher Tooba said, “Being an artist, I like to have colour in my life and dying my hair blue is one of the ways to do that.” Tooba feels that having coloured hair really suits her personality. She said, “Be as experimental as you could be till you have hair on your head. It’s better to try something new rather than regretting for the rest of your life.” As far as it is about people commenting about your looks, they would always have something to say regardless of whatever you do. Do what makes you happy as long as it does not harm anyone, she added.

Marium Shaikh who owns a hair salon in Karachi told us that there has been a rise in young clientele asking for funky colours. “People have started to have more acceptance nowadays,” she said. “Not only young girls and teens but also women in their mid- and late ages are getting these hues.”

Kashif from Nabila’s has seen the same trend. There isn’t any specific age group of clients who come to their salons for these colours. “Nabila herself is an example,” he said. “She has been dying her hair in shades of pink.”

A teenager named Maya recently decided to go pink. She told SAMAA Digital this was why: “I dyed my hair because I wanted some form of change. I liked the idea of ‘new look, new me’ and thought it would be a good time to go through with it since school was out. It’s a really small difference but a little goes a long way. I like being in control of my body and seeing those pink streaks reminds me of that. It gives me a little more confidence in my looks and I feel comfortable going out again.”

If you are perhaps a little hesitant, however, because of your age or complexion and you aren’t sure if this is a good choice, you can book a consultation. “If people get consultations, half of their concerns would disappear,” Kashif added. “Sometimes a customer comes with an image in their head but it’s our job to tell them whether it can be done on them or not.”

One of the more popular choices is Blue, but not for the entire head. The beauty of semi-permanent dye is that if you care for it properly it will last roughly three months so it isn’t a lifetime commitment.

According to Shaikh, you do have to sit in the stylist’s chair for a few hours. Even getting highlights can take up to three hours, which includes washing, bleaching and dyeing strands. If you want a complete colour change, then the process can take up to six hours or maybe more, depending on your hair type.

The major brands available are L’Oreal, Framesi and Pravana which all have a wide range of funky colours that last for two to three months. Marium Shaikh suggested the neons in Pravana’s Vivid range. If you’re going with Framesi, you could check out their Bold collection.

Pravana is the most expensive starting at Rs4,600 for a kit. Then you have L’Oreal at around Rs1,800 and Framesi at Rs700 upwards.

Both Marium Shaikh and Kashif recommend using the shampoos and conditioners suggested with the dye.“As far as it’s about hair damage… yes, when you get your hair treated your scalp is damaged since the procedure involves chemicals,” said Kashif.





