Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Samina Baig sets off to conquer K2

She climbed Mount Everest in 2013

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Samina Baig, Pakistan's famous high-altitude mountaineer, is on her way to become the first-ever Pakistani and Muslim woman to scale K2.

“We’re in Skardu right now,” Samina told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Friday. “Our expedition will begin tomorrow.”

Her team comprises six high-altitude guides, including herself.

Samina from Gilgit-Baltistan is the first Pakistani woman to have summited Mount Everest, which is the highest peak in the world. She achieved this feat in 2013 while she was just 21 years old.

“Every mountain has its own challenges,” Samina said. “For me, every mountain is special.”

When asked if there’s fear after what happened to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Samina said like victory and defeat in other sports, mountaineering is all about life and death.

“He [Sadpara] was one of the most amazing climbers in Pakistan and a great human being,” she recalled. 

Samina called the Mount Denali climb in Alaska her most challenging as she had no support and even had to carry 30kg to 35kg on her own. She had to remain in her camp for three days and was completely disconnected from her family.

Samina shared a number of challenges that come with mountaineering: mental and physical stress, insufficient food, and freezing, sleepless nights. Temperatures may drop to -30°C and -40°C in June and July.

“Nothing is impossible in life,” Samina said for young, aspiring women. “The only thing is that you need to believe in yourself and need to work hard to achieve your dreams.”

K2 MOUNT EVEREST Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig
 
