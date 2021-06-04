Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Photos: Tariq Jamil launches first MTJ store in Lahore

It is located at Link Road in Model Town

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Celebrity cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil inaugurated on Wednesday his first MTJ store in Lahore.

“It is indeed media’s responsibility to unmask those who are thieves and fraudsters,” said Jamil at the launch, adding, “but report [more] on the positives.”

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The cleric said that frequently breaking news about rape and fraud gives people depression, and that the focus should more be on the beauty (including that of the northern areas) and people with “worthy attributes”.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The inaugural kicked off with ribbon cutting and was followed by a dua. 

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The store is located at Link Road in Model Town. A flat discount of 20% and 30% is being offered at store and online.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

In April, the first flagship MTJ store was inaugurated in Karachi. Jamil said that when he started the madrassas in the 2000s, it “really hurt” him to ask around for zakat.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ
Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Jamil thought of setting up his own business, but he didn’t have enough resources, he added. However, the pandemic made him think about business again through which he could run religious institutes.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

“Let’s pledge not to run madrassas on zakat anymore,” he had said. “Zakat is only for the needy.” He remarked that he has always had what he wanted and doesn’t intend to make money at this stage in life.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ
Photo: Facebook/MTJ
Photo: Facebook/MTJ

MTJ offers eastern wear for both men and women. It sells footwear and headwear as well, including turbans. The products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 and a discount.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Maulana Tariq Jameel MTJ brand store tariq jamil
 
