Pakistani-origin individuals honoured with 2021 Diana Award

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two people of Pakistani origin named Mashal Aamir and Hassan Ashraf have been honoured with the 2021 Diana Award Roll of Honour.

Mashal, who is Scottish and of Pashtun ethnicity, has been honoured for her services towards humanity.

She has studied law from Cambridge and Glasgow universities. She has worked on eradicating racial and socioeconomic barriers.

Mashal has raised funds to provide scholarships for young people from low socioeconomic backgrounds as well, along with mentoring children who face difficulties in getting enrolled in universities.

Speaking with Samaa TV, she said she is being rewarded for her hard work.

Hassan, who hails from Faisalabad, is the Chief Executive Officer of ‘UMEED’ school, which has 20 branches across Pakistan.

The institution educates more than 1,500 children. Their projects include leadership training and free internships.

Hassan has hosted fundraisers for families during the coronavirus pandemic as well.

The Diana Award recipients include individuals who are source of inspiration from around the world. They demonstrate their ability to mobilise new generations to serve their communities on a global scale.