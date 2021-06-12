Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Maya Ali launches her clothing line

The actor is 'thrilled and a teeny bit nervous'

Posted: Jun 12, 2021
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Maya Ali is launching a clothing line by her name, the actor wrote on Instagram.

She has named the brand MAYA Prêt-a-Porter (ready-to-wear designer clothes).

Maya said she and her cousins are endeavouring to turn their lifelong dream into reality.

“If there is no dream there is no struggle,” she said in the post.

Photo: Official_Mayaali/Instagram
Photo: Official_Mayaali/Instagram

“My belief is cemented now more than ever in the fact that ALLAH always makes a way if the intentions are pure.”

The actor said she is absolutely “thrilled and a teeny bit nervous”.

“All I need now is your love and prayers,” she told her followers.

