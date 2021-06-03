Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Malala’s father explains her views on marriage

Says her Vogue statement was taken out of context

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Pakistani Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai is being criticised on social media for her views on marriage.

Malala said earlier this week that she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry anyone.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said in an interview with the Vogue magazine.

“If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

While the statement went viral on social media, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai demanded an explanation from Malala’s father.

The cleric said on Twitter they were extremely disturbed by Malala’s statement that invalidated the institution of marriage and supported the idea of two people living together without getting married.

In response, Ziauddin Yousafzai said the statement was being blown out of proportion. Malala’s words are taken completely out of context, her father said.

