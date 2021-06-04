Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Louis Vuitton removes keffiyeh scarf from website after backlash

It is a traditional Arab headwear

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Luis Vuitton

French luxury label Louis Vuitton has pulled its keffiyeh-inspired scarf from its website after receiving backlash for cultural insensitivity and high prices, Arab News reported.

“This is more than just cultural appropriation,” said Khaled Beydoun, an author and a lawyer. “This is something viler, far more exploitative.”

Keffiyeh has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and many people, including model Bella Hadid, wore it at protests against Israel to show their solidarity with Palestine.

Khaled called the brand out for charging a high price for the “mutated and mangled” keffiyeh and said the original article sells for no more than $10. The scarf was sold for $705 (Rs110, 000), decorated with LV monogram and distinct cultural patterns. 

The brand was criticised for changing the traditional black and white colours of the headwear to blue and white as well. 

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada wrote that LV maintains a neutral stance towards the Palestine-Israel crisis, but profits off the Arab headdress by putting its logo on it.

Many influencers have targeted LV by resharing Diet Prada’s post. 

