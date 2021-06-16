Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta

It was created by Ishaq Lehri

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: Mujeebullah Achakzai/SAMAA

A larger-than-life statue of the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi has been erected in Quetta.

It has been put up at a chowk named after the philanthropist. The statue is built in partnership with Peoples Primary Healthcare Institute.

Quetta-based artist Ishaq Lehri sculpted the figure. “I wanted to pay a tribute to Edhi for his outstanding welfare work,” Lehri told SAMAA Digital.

Photo: facebook.com/fakeerokaantheso/

In April, a 20-feet-tall statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was erected in Ziarat. Faqeero Solanki created it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Sattar Edhi Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
beauty tips in urdu, nabila makeup tips, how to use zero makeup, nabila zero makeup tutorial, zero makeup by nabila amazon, how to use nabila zero makeup, how to buy nabila zero makeup, nabila zero makeup sale, botox capillaire nabilla, botox injections, botox treatment, xeomin vs botox, news headlines, samaa tv live, live samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
New Zealand PM slams movie on Christchurch mosque attacks
New Zealand PM slams movie on Christchurch mosque attacks
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta
Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.