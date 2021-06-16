Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta

A larger-than-life statue of the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi has been erected in Quetta.

It has been put up at a chowk named after the philanthropist. The statue is built in partnership with Peoples Primary Healthcare Institute.

Quetta-based artist Ishaq Lehri sculpted the figure. “I wanted to pay a tribute to Edhi for his outstanding welfare work,” Lehri told SAMAA Digital.

Photo: facebook.com/fakeerokaantheso/

In April, a 20-feet-tall statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was erected in Ziarat. Faqeero Solanki created it.

