Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta

A larger-than-life statue of the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi has been erected in Quetta.
It has been put up at a chowk named after the philanthropist. The statue is built in partnership with Peoples Primary Healthcare Institute.
Quetta-based artist Ishaq Lehri sculpted the figure. “I wanted to pay a tribute to Edhi for his outstanding welfare work,” Lehri told SAMAA Digital.
In April, a 20-feet-tall statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was erected in Ziarat. Faqeero Solanki created it.