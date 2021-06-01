Karachi man turns childhood hobby into a business

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A young man in Karachi runs his own business of fixing foxy cars. Ubaid spends around six to eight months revamping an old foxy before he takes it out on the street. There he finds a buyer who buys it.

Ubaid does not get tired of repeating this long process. “I love foxy cars,” he said. “Whenever I see a foxy I get stuck and keep staring at it.”

The cars he creates are durable and fit for long journeys. “I have travelled the rural Sindh in this car,” said Ubaid, “and even took it to Islamabad and Murree with my family.”

As Ubaid grew up, he realized it was time to turn his obsession for collecting dinky cars into a business. “I told my father that this is my hobby and I want to convert this into a business,” he told Samaa TV.

He keeps an eye out for rusted and useless foxy cars which he can fix. “I even picked up a car from a garbage dumpsite,” he added, “it took me three days to get it out.”

