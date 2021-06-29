Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Hareem Shah reveals her husband is ‘a lot older’

Says she will share his name after trip to Turkey

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Hareem Shah has revealed that there is a significant age difference between her and her husband.

“I am not sure about the exact number,” she said, “but he is a lot older.”

She confirmed her wedding to a mysterious “famous” member of Pakistan Peoples Party. I will reveal the name of my husband when I return from Turkey, she said.

The event took place in Karachi. It was attended by her husband’s friends and many people from her side, she said.

“Entering into a nikkah is not an embarrassment,” Hareem said. “You asked about it, so I affirmed it.”

There were speculations about her engagement when she posted a picture of her hand while wearing a diamond ring. The picture was taken down shortly after.

Apart from TikTok, she has also starred in a web series Raaz,and has been part of controversies like slapping Mufti Qavi over bad language.

Hareem Shah
 
RELATED STORIES

