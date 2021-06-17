Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation store, Sony says

Game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues.

The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems.

In December 2020, Sony said it was pulling the game from PlayStation stores around the world citing “customer satisfaction” after multiple complaints about glitches and even health risks.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 pulled from PlayStation Store

But a regulatory disclosure by the game’s maker, CD Projekt Red, on Tuesday said Sony Interactive Entertainment would “reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation store, effective on 21 June 2021.”

In a statement Wednesday, Sony confirmed the game would be relisted this month.

But it warned there could still be issues with the title if played on PlayStation 4 consoles.

“Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms,” Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said.

“SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience,” it added.

The game title, which was also released on Xbox One and PCs, has been CD Projekt Red’s biggest hit, and the group’s president has said its launch has been a “huge lesson”.

The company has released a series of patches to deal with a variety of issues and was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained the game caused an epileptic seizure.

“This was a huge lesson for us, one we will never forget -– but I believe now is the time to look to the future,” CD Projekt Group president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski said in April as he reviewed the firm’s performance in 2020.

“We remain ambitious and we are giving it our all to bring Cyberpunk to a level where everyone can fully enjoy the game, regardless of platform,” he added, according to the firm’s website.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cyber punk playstation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
beauty tips in urdu, nabila makeup tips, how to use zero makeup, nabila zero makeup tutorial, zero makeup by nabila amazon, how to use nabila zero makeup, how to buy nabila zero makeup, nabila zero makeup sale, botox capillaire nabilla, botox injections, botox treatment, xeomin vs botox, news headlines, samaa tv live, live samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
New Zealand PM slams movie on Christchurch mosque attacks
New Zealand PM slams movie on Christchurch mosque attacks
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta
Larger-than-life statue honouring Abdul Sattar Edhi erected in Quetta
Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation store, Sony says
Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation store, Sony says
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.