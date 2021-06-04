Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Cricketers congratulate Ahmad Shahzad on daughter’s birth

He has two children

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: iamadshahzad/Twitter

Cricketers have congratulated Ahmad Shahzad after he was blessed with a baby girl.

The right-handed batsman had announced the good news on Twitter.

Several cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Umar Amin, and Shadab Khan have congratulated the batsman.

Ahmad is married to Sana Ahmad. They had their first child, named Ali Ahmad Khan, on April 20, 2017.

The Quetta Gladiators player, who has 5,058 international runs across all three formats, was ignored for this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League.

