Cricketers congratulate Ahmad Shahzad on daughter’s birth

Cricketers have congratulated Ahmad Shahzad after he was blessed with a baby girl.

The right-handed batsman had announced the good news on Twitter.

Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 2, 2021

Several cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Umar Amin, and Shadab Khan have congratulated the batsman.

Bohat bohat Mubarak ho . Lucky boy 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 2, 2021

Mashallah mubarak ho bhai 😍 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 2, 2021

MashALLAH! Mubarak Ahmad — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) June 2, 2021

Congratulation 🥰 Allah pak Naseeb Achay Karay — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) June 2, 2021

Bohat bohat mubarak ho Ahmad 🤗 — Umar Amin (@UmerAmin200) June 2, 2021

MashAllah boht mubarak ho Ahmed bhai — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 2, 2021

Buht Buht Mubarak ho apko Ahmed bhai , MA SHA ALLAH 🥰 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) June 2, 2021

Ahmad is married to Sana Ahmad. They had their first child, named Ali Ahmad Khan, on April 20, 2017.

The Quetta Gladiators player, who has 5,058 international runs across all three formats, was ignored for this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League.

