Black and white life of a colour-rich Karachi clown

Mohammad Saleem amuses people for a living but the life of this colour-rich clown has no colours itself. He earns Rs10,000 a month.Saleem even went to work right after his father’s funeral, where people enjoyed his tricks but failed to notice the tears flowing from his eyes. In this video, he shares his everyday struggles with SAMAA TV.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
