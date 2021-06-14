Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan

Calls for action against Islamophobia

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an action against online hate which he thinks is the root cause of Islamophobia.

“Why is it such a big issue if someone wants to cover their head?” said PM Khan in an interview with journalist Rosemary Burton of CBC News. “People objecting to others wearing religious symbols is quite bizarre.”

The premier said this in response to a question about a law in Quebec that bars civil servants and teachers at schools from wearing religious symbols. 

“I find this secular extremism,” he said. “The whole idea behind secularism is liberalism. You want humans to be free to express the way they want to be.”

He said that he just wants to clarify that he speaks out against Islamophobia because he has lived in the UK and understands what Muslims living there go through. 

PM Khan spoke at length about how online hate spreads Islamophobia.

France became the first European country in 2011 to ban full face covering in public places. In April 2021, the Sri Lankan cabinet approved a proposed ban on burqas, citing security concerns.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
hijab islamophobia PM Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
beauty tips in urdu, nabila makeup tips, how to use zero makeup, nabila zero makeup tutorial, zero makeup by nabila amazon, how to use nabila zero makeup, how to buy nabila zero makeup, nabila zero makeup sale, botox capillaire nabilla, botox injections, botox treatment, xeomin vs botox, news headlines, samaa tv live, live samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
WATCH: Youngest Pakistani climber sings national anthem on Mt Everest
WATCH: Youngest Pakistani climber sings national anthem on Mt Everest
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Nabila on her first botox, beauty, barbers and business
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
Banning hijab is secular extremism, says PM Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.