Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World

She wants to start her own school in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Aina Qureshi recently won the title of Miss World Pakistan. She is currently living in Italy but hails from Rawalpindi.

She said that due to the pandemic, the experience was completely different since the pageant was held online. You have to present the best of yourself through the medium of a computer, she added.

Aina wants to bring change to the Pakistani education system and would want to start her own school in the future. She is getting offers to act from Turkey but she would want to work for Pakistan when she comes back from Italy.

 
Aina Qureshi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Aina Qureshi Miss Pakistan World, Miss World Pakistan, Aina Qureshi, pindi girl Aina Qureshi, Miss World Pakistan Aina Qureshi, Miss World pakistan Aina Qureshi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Semi-permanent hair colour quick post-lockdown happy fix
Semi-permanent hair colour quick post-lockdown happy fix
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Umar Sayeed officially adds his mother’s name as surname
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.