Watch: Lahore women thrive at mounted archery

Meet Pakistan's first professional woman archer

Posted: May 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Mounted archery, a sport that involves shooting arrows from horseback, has been growing popular among women in Lahore.

Sumayya Hijazi is Pakistan’s only professional player who has been active in mounted archery for three years. 

She is training and passing on her expertise to other aspiring archers too.

Sumayya said she has been fond of horse-riding since childhood, which is the main reason why she was attracted to mounted archery. She wants to make a name for herself and Pakistan with her fearlessness and passion. 

Although archery is a tough sport, women should take it up and prove that they are capable of everything, Sumayya added.

