The company intends to start Karachi-Gwadar service too

People in Karachi are going towards the sea to have Iftar dinner at a cruise ship.

The company is allowing just a few dozen people aboard the ship because of the SOPs. It says it will soon start its Karachi-Gwadar service.

The Iftar dinner includes biryani, karahi and barbecue. It costs Rs3,000 per head.