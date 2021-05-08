Urdu scholar Shamim Hanafi dies of coronavirus in Delhi

Prominent Urdu writer and critic Shamim Hanfi has passed away in Delhi.

“It is a big loss to the world of Urdu literature,” Rekhta announced, sharing a video comprising clips from a number of meetings with the late critic.

Shamim Hanfi, one of the most prominent modern literary critics, passed away on 6th May 2021. It is a big loss to the world of Urdu literature. Here, in this video, we are trying to recall some precious moments which Rekhta earned from his meetings.#RIP #ShamimHanfi pic.twitter.com/aqS0b5tCgR — Rekhta (@Rekhta) May 7, 2021

The website paid tribute to Shamim by updating its banner featuring the poet’s photo and his quote: “Bataur ek fard mein apne art ke baghair nahin reh sakta (As an individual, I cannot live without my art).”

Shamim served as a professor at both Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia and is known for his modernist movement in Urdu Literature that spanned 50 years. He wrote poetry and drama extensively.

Shamim is known for translating popular literary works as well, including Abul Kalam Azad’s India Wins Freedom. He featured as a panelists regularly at the literature festivals in Pakistan.

