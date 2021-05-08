Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Urdu scholar Shamim Hanafi dies of coronavirus in Delhi

He was 82 years old

Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Urdu scholar Shamim Hanafi dies of coronavirus in Delhi

Photo: SAMAA TV

Prominent Urdu writer and critic Shamim Hanfi has passed away in Delhi.

“It is a big loss to the world of Urdu literature,” Rekhta announced, sharing a video comprising clips from a number of meetings with the late critic.

The website paid tribute to Shamim by updating its banner featuring the poet’s photo and his quote: “Bataur ek fard mein apne art ke baghair nahin reh sakta (As an individual, I cannot live without my art).”

Shamim served as a professor at both Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia and is known for his modernist movement in Urdu Literature that spanned 50 years. He wrote poetry and drama extensively.

Shamim is known for translating popular literary works as well, including Abul Kalam Azad’s India Wins Freedom. He featured as a panelists regularly at the literature festivals in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Death Shamim Hanafi Urdu scholar
 
