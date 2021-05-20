UK charity apologises for Islamophobia

Girlguiding, the UK’s largest young women-led organisation, has apologised after more than 200 people testified against rampant Islamophobia within it, Arab News reported.

“On behalf of Girlguiding, I am deeply sorry to anyone who has ever felt unwelcome, unsupported or uncomfortable,” Girlguiding CEO Angela Salt said. A new plan is being started at the charity, she added, which will help the staff implement changes and tackle problems that Girlguiding has identified.

An audit involving more than 200 members, including parents, revealed episodes of discrimination at the organisation. They included young members from ethnic groups being called racial slurs and a Muslim girl asked to remove her hijab during a trip.

Girlguiding’s external communications team told the auditors that they faced resistance when it came to posting material on Islamic holidays.

The organisation has more than 25,000 groups with over 80,000 volunteers across Britain. They hold weekly meetings in which they plan and carry out different activities, including sailing and camping.

According to a report, 18% of people in the UK have negative views about Muslims and 31% believe that Islam is a threat to the British way of life.

