Abdul Waheed has won several competitions including Mr Lahore, Mr Punjab and Mr Pakistan.

However, the athlete says he needs support to win more competitions.

His diet includes eggs, fish, oatmeal, chicken, minced meat, fresh and dried fruits and juices.

Waheed wants to see the young people active. He has opened a club to train them as well.