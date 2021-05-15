Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

These Peshawar kids factor in inflation for Eidi

Watch video of them playing in the streets

Posted: May 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The children in Peshawar celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr outdoors after they collected their Eidi for the day.

“We are collecting Eidi from our parents and are taking rides here,” a child said. “We are also eating whatever is being sold.”

One little girl did the math. She had received Rs1,000 and had spent half.

The children spent their money on the char-doli jhoola, horse rides and sherbet stalls.

One parent said that the children were asking for at least Rs1,000 and were accepting nothing less. “Back in the day Rs50 would have been enough,” he said. He had dished out an estimated Rs4,000 by the time SAMAA TV had caught up with him.

The NCOC had issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr which said that all businesses would remain closed as well as hotels, parks, recreational spots and shopping malls.

Petrol stations, bakeries and pharmacies were exempted.

Pakistan has reported at least 874,751 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll has reached 19,467. The total number of recovered patients is 783,480.

