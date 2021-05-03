Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Tariq Jamil’s MTJ denies selling Rs550 drawstring

Flagship store was inaugurated last week

Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tariq Jamil’s MTJ denies selling Rs550 drawstring

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Tariq Jamil’s clothing brand MTJ has denied reports claiming that overpriced drawstrings are being sold at the store and online.

“It has come to our notice that MTJ is being accused of selling drawstrings (naras) for Rs550 a piece,” MTJ said in a statement. “We would like to clarify that the news is fake.”

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Soon after Jamil inaugurated his first flagship MTJ store in Karachi, posts showing overpriced drawstrings started circulating online, attracting criticism.

“Please beware of spreading false [information] and help us report those involved in this malpractice,” MTJ said.

The MTJ store is located at Tariq Road and features eastern wear for both men and women. It sells footwear and headwear as well, including turbans. The products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 and a discount of 20% can be availed by shopping online or at the store.

The venture was announced in February when reports started circulating that a clothing brand by Jamil was in the pipeline. It was confirmed to SAMAA Digital by his spokesperson that Jamil was indeed launching one soon. MTJ was launched on April 4 in Karachi’s Defence.

Bilal Akram, who was the Head of South at Junaid Jamshaid’s fashion brand, is the Director of Operations at MTJ, it says on his Linkedin profile.

