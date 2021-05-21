Tariq Jamil launches free ambulance service

Celebrity cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil has launched a free ambulance service days after inaugurating the flagship store of his fashion brand MTJ.

“We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to provide the service in times of need to the needy,” the MTJ Foundation said.

Jamil visited the foundation on Thursday where he was photographed with the ambulances. People are praising him and wishing him luck.

The cleric inaugurated his first MTJ flagship store in Karachi last month. It is located at Tariq Road and sells eastern wear for both men and women, as well as footwear, headwear and fragrances. The products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 and the brand offered a discount of 20% at the time of its launch.

The MTJ Foundation describes itself as a non-political organisation “serving people in health and education without segregation”. It receives donations from all over the world.

