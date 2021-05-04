Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Ramazan recipes: Easy-to-make potato cutlets

Eat for iftar or sehri

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Photo: Online

Potato cutlets are our go-to snacks if we want something delicious but don’t want to sweat in the kitchen for too long. It is delicious, healthy and can be combined with salads or a bunkabab.

Today, we shall be sharing the recipe for making the perfect potato cutlets.

Ingredients

  • Three medium sized boiled potatoes
  • Quarter cup carrot
  • Medium-sized onion
  • 1 Tablespoon boiled sweet corn
  • 1 Tablespoon coriander
  • Three green chilies
  • Half teaspoon salt
  • Half teaspoon black pepper
  • Half teaspoon garlic
  • Half teaspoon ginger
  • Half teaspoon garam masala
  • One teaspoon chaat masala
  • Half cup flour
  • Cooking oil
  • Bread crumbs

Directions

Put the mash potatoes in a bowl.

Mix it after adding adding onion, carrot, sweet corn, coriander, green chilies, salt, black pepper, garlic, ginger, garam masala and chat masala in the mashed potatoes.

Grease your hands with oil before giving it a flat and round shape. It should then be frozen for 15 minutes.

A thick paste should be prepared separately by combining flour and water (according to requirement) in a different bowl.

Take the cutlets out of the freezer before dipping it into the paste. Coat it with breadcrumbs. Fry it till it is light golden in colour. Serve

Check out SAMAA Life&Style for more recipes: Shawarma Rice PlatterCreamy Fruit ChaatChicken Potato Balls.

Food Pakistan Potato Cutlets
 
Potato Cutlets, Ramazan recipe, Food, food recipes,
 

