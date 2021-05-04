Ramazan recipes: Easy-to-make potato cutlets

Potato cutlets are our go-to snacks if we want something delicious but don’t want to sweat in the kitchen for too long. It is delicious, healthy and can be combined with salads or a bunkabab.

Today, we shall be sharing the recipe for making the perfect potato cutlets.

Ingredients

Three medium sized boiled potatoes

Quarter cup carrot

Medium-sized onion

1 Tablespoon boiled sweet corn

1 Tablespoon coriander

Three green chilies

Half teaspoon salt

Half teaspoon black pepper

Half teaspoon garlic

Half teaspoon ginger

Half teaspoon garam masala

One teaspoon chaat masala

Half cup flour

Cooking oil

Bread crumbs

Directions

Put the mash potatoes in a bowl.

Mix it after adding adding onion, carrot, sweet corn, coriander, green chilies, salt, black pepper, garlic, ginger, garam masala and chat masala in the mashed potatoes.

Grease your hands with oil before giving it a flat and round shape. It should then be frozen for 15 minutes.

A thick paste should be prepared separately by combining flour and water (according to requirement) in a different bowl.

Take the cutlets out of the freezer before dipping it into the paste. Coat it with breadcrumbs. Fry it till it is light golden in colour. Serve

