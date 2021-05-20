Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Puppy’s death leaves Queen Elizabeth devastated: report

It was gifted to her after husband's death

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Puppy’s death leaves Queen Elizabeth devastated: report

Photo: AFP

Queen Elizabeth II is upset over the death of one of her puppies which was given to her before her husband Prince Philip’s death, The Sun has reported.

“The Queen is absolutely devastated,” The Sun tabloid quoted a Windsor Castle source as saying. “Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years in April and had found solace in walking five-month-old Fergus, who died unexpectedly, and Muick most days on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper said.

Prince Andrew reportedly gave his mother the two dorgi puppies — a cross between dachshunds and the queen’s beloved corgis breed — in February as a surprise to cheer her up after 99-year-old Philip went into hospital that month. He died on April 9.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

The 95-year-old Queen used to be a keen breeder of corgis, a short-legged Welsh breed. She has given that up, citing her advancing age, but The Sun said she was thrilled by the new puppies.

Fergus was named after the Queen’s uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in World War I, The Sun said. Muick is the name of a loch on the Scottish royal estate at Balmoral.

The Queen still has one older dorgi called Candy.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Queen Elizabeth II
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Afridi on pressure to bear sons, family debt, Imran advice
Afridi on pressure to bear sons, family debt, Imran advice
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in...
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in Korangi
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021
Watch: This woman runs a tandoor shop in Karachi
Watch: This woman runs a tandoor shop in Karachi
A quick history of calligraphy
A quick history of calligraphy
These Peshawar kids factor in inflation for Eidi
These Peshawar kids factor in inflation for Eidi
Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82
Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82
India's interfaith volunteers help bid farewell to Covid-19 victims
India’s interfaith volunteers help bid farewell to Covid-19 victims
Puppy's death leaves Queen Elizabeth devastated: report
Puppy’s death leaves Queen Elizabeth devastated: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.