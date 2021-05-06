Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Prince William, Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel

Video shows the royal couple's trip to Pakistan

Posted: May 7, 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel

Photo: AFP

Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched their YouTube channel.

In a video they shared on the channel, the Duke of Cambridge is seen warning the Duchess to be careful as everything she says is being recorded. “I know,” she replies.

The clip then cuts to the royal couple engaging in philanthropic activities and mingling with people.

The video also shows their trip to Pakistan and travelling in a decorated rickshaw.

The cover picture of their channel is from their visit to Chitral back in 2019.

