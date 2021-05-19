Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82

Progressive Pashto writer, poet, researcher, and critic Salim Raz passed away in Peshawar on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Salim was 82 years old. He was laid to rest in his hometown in Charsadda where was he was born in March 1939. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed his grief over Salim’s death and said his services to the Pashto language will always be remembered.

Salim was named the chairman of the World Pashto Conference in 1986 and is known for conducting two international conferences in Peshawar. He was a founding member of the International Congress of Writers and an active member of the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Poet Shams Mohmand told SAMAA that Salim’s entire life was spent working on the Pashto language and raising voice for the rights of the oppressed Pakhtuns. Renowned scholars from Europe and Afghanistan attended the conferences that Salim conducted, Shams added.

Humanity, oppression, and exploitation are some of the dominant themes in Salim’s poetry which reflects his resentment towards feudalism and capitalism. He had been associated with the Awami National Party and the Communist Party of Pakistan for a long time.

Two of his popular books are Zakhmon ki Bahaar and Mein Lamha Lamha Qatal Hota Raha (translated from Pashto). Salim has written four books in Urdu as well and he was fluent in Persian.

Salim was a Pride of Performance recipient.

