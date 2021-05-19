Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82

He was a Pride of Performance recipient

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82

Photo: File

Progressive Pashto writer, poet, researcher, and critic Salim Raz passed away in Peshawar on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Salim was 82 years old. He was laid to rest in his hometown in Charsadda where was he was born in March 1939. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed his grief over Salim’s death and said his services to the Pashto language will always be remembered. 

Salim was named the chairman of the World Pashto Conference in 1986 and is known for conducting two international conferences in Peshawar. He was a founding member of the International Congress of Writers and an active member of the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Poet Shams Mohmand told SAMAA that Salim’s entire life was spent working on the Pashto language and raising voice for the rights of the oppressed Pakhtuns. Renowned scholars from Europe and Afghanistan attended the conferences that Salim conducted, Shams added.

Humanity, oppression, and exploitation are some of the dominant themes in Salim’s poetry which reflects his resentment towards feudalism and capitalism. He had been associated with the Awami National Party and the Communist Party of Pakistan for a long time.

Two of his popular books are Zakhmon ki Bahaar and Mein Lamha Lamha Qatal Hota Raha (translated from Pashto). Salim has written four books in Urdu as well and he was fluent in Persian. 

Salim was a Pride of Performance recipient.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pashto scholar Salim Raz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Afridi on pressure to bear sons, family debt, Imran advice
Afridi on pressure to bear sons, family debt, Imran advice
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in...
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in Korangi
Malala accused of hypocrisy for calling attacks in Palestine ‘conflict’
Malala accused of hypocrisy for calling attacks in Palestine ‘conflict’
Pakistan’s lost city Makhad that engulfed 4,000 people
Pakistan’s lost city Makhad that engulfed 4,000 people
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021
These Peshawar kids factor in inflation for Eidi
These Peshawar kids factor in inflation for Eidi
A quick history of calligraphy
A quick history of calligraphy
India's interfaith volunteers help bid farewell to Covid-19 victims
India’s interfaith volunteers help bid farewell to Covid-19 victims
Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82
Pashto scholar Salim Raz dies at 82
Watch: This woman runs a tandoor shop in Karachi
Watch: This woman runs a tandoor shop in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.