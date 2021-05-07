Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistani social media star Mubeen-ul-Haq distributing rations during Ramazan

Says Junaid Akram supports his initiative

SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: Mubeen_Ul_Haq/Twitter

Pakistan social media star Mubeen-ul-Haq is actively distributing rations among the needy during Ramazan.

Mubeen, who appears in funny videos on Bekaar Films, has been taking part in social welfare activities for quite some time.

He told SAMAA Life&Style that he has been donating ration bags worth Rs3,000 among needy families because of tough economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

He used to arrange Iftaar on the streets but now it is delivered to hospitals and poor neighbourhoods in boxes.

Mubeen says his initiative is supported by another famous social media celebrity Junaid Akram.

Pakistan ramazan
 
