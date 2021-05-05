New study finds no link between technology, mental health problems

A study by Oxford Internet Institute has found “little or no association” between technology use and mental health problems, BBC reported.

“We couldn’t tell the difference between social-media impact and mental health in 2010 and 2019,” study co-author Prof Andrew Przybylski said.

The research involved 430,000 subjects aged between 10 and 15 years and compared TV viewing and social media use with depression, suicidal thoughts and other behavioural problems.

The research has been published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science.

An earlier study in January stated that heavy social media use was directly associated with negative well-being of teenagers.

Coronavirus pandemic is one of the many factors affecting young people.

