Melinda Gates files for divorce, refuses spousal support

Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Says her marriage has been irretrievably broken

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Melinda Gates has filed a divorce petition, refusing spousal support from her husband Bill Gates.

According to the documents, Melinda said their marriage has been irretrievably broken and asked the judge to dissolve it.

The petition mentioned that Melinda is not seeking spousal support and there was no prenup.

The duo announced a few days ago that they were ending their marriage after 27 years. However, the couple said that they would work together for philanthropic causes.

There are questions being raised of the financial impact of Bill Gates Foundation following the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Bill, the fourth richest man in the world with a fortune valued by Forbes at $130 billion, and Melinda have pledged to continue working together for the foundation.

It could create new questions about their wealth, most of which has yet to be donated to the foundation, despite co-creating the Giving Pledge.

The future of the Gates Foundation could depend on the financial terms of the divorce, which are still unknown.

