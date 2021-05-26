Maryam Nawaz reveals why she doesn’t drink lassi

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has revealed the reason why she does not drink lassi—and it has divided social media into two camps: the drinkers and the non-drinkers.

“Are you drinking lassi, ma’am?” a follower asked, sharing a photo showing Maryam holding a steel glass which is normally used for lassi (a thick yogurt drink).

“I wish I could have it everyday but I have to watch my weight, so coffee only,” Maryam said.

I wish I could have it everyday but I have to watch my weight so coffee only 😣 https://t.co/oaXB2v1hKW — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 25, 2021

Another follower tweeted that being a Lahori and not drinking lassi is a “crime”, to which Maryam responded with a helpless face emoji: “Isn’t it?”

Photo: Twitter

Some people took it as a beauty tip and others suggested Maryam drink pheeki lassi that has less sugar and yogurt, and more water and salt.

Photo: Twitter

Here are some of the best responses to her revelation.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Maryam expressed her fondness for chilled drinks in 2013 as well. “A chilled Diet Coke is one of the most delectable treats. Addicted to the tang.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.