HOME > LifeandStyle

Maryam Nawaz reveals why she doesn’t drink lassi

Lahoris call it a ‘crime’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has revealed the reason why she does not drink lassi—and it has divided social media into two camps: the drinkers and the non-drinkers.

“Are you drinking lassi, ma’am?” a follower asked, sharing a photo showing Maryam holding a steel glass which is normally used for lassi (a thick yogurt drink).

“I wish I could have it everyday but I have to watch my weight, so coffee only,” Maryam said.

Another follower tweeted that being a Lahori and not drinking lassi is a “crime”, to which Maryam responded with a helpless face emoji: “Isn’t it?”

Photo: Twitter

Some people took it as a beauty tip and others suggested Maryam drink pheeki lassi that has less sugar and yogurt, and more water and salt.

Photo: Twitter

Here are some of the best responses to her revelation.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Maryam expressed her fondness for chilled drinks in 2013 as well. “A chilled Diet Coke is one of the most delectable treats. Addicted to the tang.”

