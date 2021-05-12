Malala accused of hypocrisy for calling attacks in Palestine ‘conflict’

Activist Malala Yousafzai has enraged a number of people for neither mentioning Palestine nor calling Israel out in her tweet.

“The violence in Jerusalem, especially against children, is unbearable,” said the Nobel laureate. “This long conflict has cost many children their lives and futures.”

The violence in Jerusalem – especially against children – is unbearable. This long conflict has cost many children their lives and their futures. Leaders must act immediately – there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe. #AlAqsa https://t.co/bLv3XyA1OV — Malala (@Malala) May 10, 2021

Her tweet instantly went viral and was flooded with comments criticising her take on Israeli attacks in Palestine, especially at Al-Aqsa mosque. Many people remarked that these attacks aren’t a “conflict”, but “oppression and ethnic cleansing”.

“Leaders must act immediately, there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe,” she said.

A post showing Malala’s tweet with red markings and “corrections” has been widely retweeted.

At this age, she knows exactly how not to offend her real sponsors. Very efficiently she skips all the words that could have created issues for herself. #SupportGaza #PalestiniansLivesMatter#المسجدالأقصى https://t.co/gVI81V5NQb pic.twitter.com/XVKkPfbppT — Zubair Khan Niazi (@zubairniazi) May 11, 2021

Some people pointed out that using the word conflict is “ignorant”, given the power imbalance between Israeli forces and Palestinian protestors, who are forced to defend themselves with stones against weapons.

Either you haven’t educated yourself enough or are completely unwilling to accept the situation as is. Dear @Malala, this is NOT a conflict. This is SETTLER COLONIALISM, ETHNIC CLEANSING OF PALESTINIANS, and an APARTHEID! #Gaza #SavePalestine https://t.co/xt9UDdUogq — :/ (@shmhnhsj) May 10, 2021

It’s not just violence, it’s terrorism and genocide. It isn’t a CONFLICT, IT’S oppression. It’s not against children, it’s against Muslims. It’s against Al-Aqsa#AlAqsaUnderAttack https://t.co/BchchZJ6VD — shabnam ijaz (@potterhead_25) May 11, 2021

so much neutrality coming from a nobel prize winner. this is no mere conflict https://t.co/Gu8RllvYSv — aroa (@covisnky) May 11, 2021

She is a hypocrite. https://t.co/uHmTLz4eOf — saad sohail (@percocet___) May 10, 2021

Each and every one of these humanitarian champions turned their back when they were needed the most. What a shame. https://t.co/ZRn0R1022Z — Zedhna (@Zidhuuu) May 12, 2021

A few commented that Malala’s words look “very hesitantly tweeted”.

🤔 the violence in Jerusalem…. Seems like this is tweeted VERY hesitantly. https://t.co/NC1dDEFlpC — Sharif (@MohamedSharif) May 12, 2021

