Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Malala accused of hypocrisy for calling attacks in Palestine ‘conflict’

People want her to call out Israel

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Malala accused of hypocrisy for calling attacks in Palestine ‘conflict’

Photo: Instagram/Malala

Activist Malala Yousafzai has enraged a number of people for neither mentioning Palestine nor calling Israel out in her tweet.

“The violence in Jerusalem, especially against children, is unbearable,” said the Nobel laureate. “This long conflict has cost many children their lives and futures.”

Her tweet instantly went viral and was flooded with comments criticising her take on Israeli attacks in Palestine, especially at Al-Aqsa mosque. Many people remarked that these attacks aren’t a “conflict”, but “oppression and ethnic cleansing”.

“Leaders must act immediately, there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe,” she said.

A post showing Malala’s tweet with red markings and “corrections” has been widely retweeted.

Some people pointed out that using the word conflict is “ignorant”, given the power imbalance between Israeli forces and Palestinian protestors, who are forced to defend themselves with stones against weapons.

A few commented that Malala’s words look “very hesitantly tweeted”.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
Advertisement

FaceBook WhatsApp
Al-Aqsa Mosque criticism hypocrisy Israel Malala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
fashion trends 2021, ramadan eid 2021, ramadan eid mubarak, pakistan fashion tends 2021, latest fashion for eid, pakistan fashion week 2021, 2021 fashion trends, 2021 fashion dresses, 2021 fashion design, fashion trends, fashion beauty, latest fashion trends of 2021, latest fashion trends, trendy fashion and style looks, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa news, fashion plus 40, style hairstyle, dress cutting and stitching, dressing hacks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Actor Sumbul Shahid dies from coronavirus
Actor Sumbul Shahid dies from coronavirus
Melinda Gates files for divorce, refuses spousal support
Melinda Gates files for divorce, refuses spousal support
British diplomat cleans trash in Islamabad, leaves Wasim Akram 'embarrassed'
British diplomat cleans trash in Islamabad, leaves Wasim Akram ’embarrassed’
This Pakistani bodybuilder proves age is just a number
This Pakistani bodybuilder proves age is just a number
We asked Lahore designers what’s in this Eid
We asked Lahore designers what’s in this Eid
Pakistani YouTuber Mubeen-ul-Haq distributing rations during Ramazan
Pakistani YouTuber Mubeen-ul-Haq distributing rations during Ramazan
25-year-old Malian woman gives birth to nine babies
25-year-old Malian woman gives birth to nine babies
Prince William, Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel
Prince William, Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel
Pakistan PM Imran Khan now has 5m Instagram followers
Pakistan PM Imran Khan now has 5m Instagram followers
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation faces uncertain governance after split
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation faces uncertain governance after split
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.