Key staff members receive something special from Prince Philip

Prince Philip leaves £30 million to three staffers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Duke of Edinburgh who died at the age of 99 last month has reportedly left a generous amount of money for three men who looked after him, reports Vanity Fair. Most of the royal estate is likely to be inherited by his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, being the co-owner of many of his assets.

Members who received £30 million include his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojadlo. These were the men who looked after the prince in his last days. Sources reveal that Prince Harry and rest of the grandchildren will also receive an inheritance. 

