India man wears bird nest on face to collect pension

He couldn't afford a mask

SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
India man wears bird nest on face to collect pension

Photo: Twitter/Revathi

A photo showing an old man wearing a bird nest on his face has been doing the rounds on social media.

Mekala Kurmayya, a shepherd in Mahabubnagar, India, is one of the many people who can’t afford coronavirus essentials as the country battles its second wave, reported India.com.

Mekala had to visit the government office to collect his pension but he didn’t have a mask. Since Mekala knew he wouldn’t be allowed in without a face covering, he came up with the most convenient jugar (hack): a weaver’s nest.

People were left both surprised and amused after he walked into the office with his unique mask. His photos have gone viral too.

The episode had led to people calling out government offices for not providing masks and other coronavirus essentials to visitors who can’t afford them.

India has reported nearly 20 million coronavirus cases and 218,959 deaths as of Monday evening.

