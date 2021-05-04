India man wears bird nest on face to collect pension

A photo showing an old man wearing a bird nest on his face has been doing the rounds on social media.

Mekala Kurmayya, a shepherd in Mahabubnagar, India, is one of the many people who can’t afford coronavirus essentials as the country battles its second wave, reported India.com.

Mekala Kurmayya can’t buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can’t afford pic.twitter.com/NogkmgNr5n — Revathi (@revathitweets) April 22, 2021

Mekala had to visit the government office to collect his pension but he didn’t have a mask. Since Mekala knew he wouldn’t be allowed in without a face covering, he came up with the most convenient jugar (hack): a weaver’s nest.

People were left both surprised and amused after he walked into the office with his unique mask. His photos have gone viral too.

The episode had led to people calling out government offices for not providing masks and other coronavirus essentials to visitors who can’t afford them.

India has reported nearly 20 million coronavirus cases and 218,959 deaths as of Monday evening.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

