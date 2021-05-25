In pictures: Wahab Riaz celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz celebrated his daughter Hoorain’s first birthday.

Wahab, also known by his nickname Viki, shared a picture of her daughter on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my little princess,” he said. “My heartbeat my BAGGA.”

Happy birthday to my little princess, my heartbeat my BAGGA pic.twitter.com/IN5aNBfHKd — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 20, 2021

The cricketer decorated his house with balloons and buntings for the party. Wahab and Zainab also took family pictures on the occasion.

The pictures of the celebrations were shared on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: zaynabwahabviki/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: zaynabwahabviki/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram

Wahab Riaz came into prominence with his aggressive performance in the 2015 World Cup fixture against Australia.

The left-arm pacer tied the knot with Zainab in 2013. They have two children named Eshal and Hoorain.

