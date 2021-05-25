Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
In pictures: Wahab Riaz celebrates daughter’s first birthday

He shared photos on Instagram

Photo Coourtesy: zaynabwahabviki/Instagram

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz celebrated his daughter Hoorain’s first birthday.

Wahab, also known by his nickname Viki, shared a picture of her daughter on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my little princess,” he said. “My heartbeat my BAGGA.”

The cricketer decorated his house with balloons and buntings for the party. Wahab and Zainab also took family pictures on the occasion.

The pictures of the celebrations were shared on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: zaynabwahabviki/Instagram
Hoorain-Zaynab
Photo Courtesy: zaynabwahabviki/Instagram
Hoorain birthday
Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: Yogi Weddings/Instagram

Wahab Riaz came into prominence with his aggressive performance in the 2015 World Cup fixture against Australia.

The left-arm pacer tied the knot with Zainab in 2013. They have two children named Eshal and Hoorain.

Hoorain wahab riaz
 
VIDEO

