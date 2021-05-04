Fulfil your post-iftar cravings with creamy white pasta

Life is too short for boring food so we make sure you have interesting and delicious recipes everyday.

Today’s perfect creamy white pasta will require:

Half pack Fettuccine pasta

Two tablespoons butter

One tablespoon ginger garlic paste

Two tablespoons all purpose flour

Half kg cubed boneless chicken

One tablespoon soy sauce

Half tablespoon vinegar

Half cup mushrooms

Two tablespoons oil

Half teaspoon chilli flakes

Half pack cream

Three cups milk

Half teaspoon salt

Half teaspoon black pepper

One tablespoon chicken powder

Half teaspoon oregano

Boil Fettuccine pasta with two tablespoons oil and keep it aside.

Marinate chicken in ginger garlic paste, salt, black pepper, chicken powder, soy sauce, chilli, vinegar and red chilli flakes. Let it rest for 15 minutes then fry it.

Take another pan and with two tablespoons butter, half spoon garlic and ginger paste and chopped mushrooms in it. Fry mushrooms for 10 minutes.

For white sauce, take a pan and add one tablespoon butter, two spoons of all purpose flour (maida), two cups milk, cream as per choice and mix it well. Then add salt to taste, black pepper, and chicken powder, and mushrooms.

Stir the sauce for 10 minutes on low flame. Add Fettuccine pasta to sauce and chicken. Sprinkle oregano.

Your creamy white pasta is ready to serve!

