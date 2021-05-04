Fulfil your post-iftar cravings with creamy white pasta

It's easy and quick
Today’s perfect creamy white pasta will require:
Half pack Fettuccine pasta
Two tablespoons butter
One tablespoon ginger garlic paste
Two tablespoons all purpose flour
Half kg cubed boneless chicken
One tablespoon soy sauce
Half tablespoon vinegar
Half cup mushrooms
Two tablespoons oil
Half teaspoon chilli flakes
Half pack cream
Three cups milk
Half teaspoon salt
Half teaspoon black pepper
One tablespoon chicken powder
Half teaspoon oregano
Boil Fettuccine pasta with two tablespoons oil and keep it aside.
Marinate chicken in ginger garlic paste, salt, black pepper, chicken powder, soy sauce, chilli, vinegar and red chilli flakes. Let it rest for 15 minutes then fry it.
Take another pan and with two tablespoons butter, half spoon garlic and ginger paste and chopped mushrooms in it. Fry mushrooms for 10 minutes.
For white sauce, take a pan and add one tablespoon butter, two spoons of all purpose flour (maida), two cups milk, cream as per choice and mix it well. Then add salt to taste, black pepper, and chicken powder, and mushrooms.
Stir the sauce for 10 minutes on low flame. Add Fettuccine pasta to sauce and chicken. Sprinkle oregano.
Your creamy white pasta is ready to serve!
