Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Fulfil your post-iftar cravings with creamy white pasta

It's easy and quick

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago
Fulfil your post-iftar cravings with creamy white pasta

Photo: SAMAA Digital/Asad Shakeel

Life is too short for boring food so we make sure you have interesting and delicious recipes everyday.

Today’s perfect creamy white pasta will require: 

Half pack Fettuccine pasta

Two tablespoons butter

One tablespoon ginger garlic paste

Two tablespoons all purpose flour

Half kg cubed boneless chicken

One tablespoon soy sauce

Half tablespoon vinegar

Half cup mushrooms

Two tablespoons oil

Half teaspoon chilli flakes

Half pack cream

Three cups milk

Half teaspoon salt

Half teaspoon black pepper 

One tablespoon chicken powder

Half teaspoon oregano 

Boil Fettuccine pasta with two tablespoons oil and keep it aside.

Marinate chicken in ginger garlic paste, salt, black pepper, chicken powder, soy sauce, chilli, vinegar and red chilli flakes. Let it rest for 15 minutes then fry it.

Take another pan and with two tablespoons butter, half spoon garlic and ginger paste and chopped mushrooms in it. Fry mushrooms for 10 minutes.

For white sauce, take a pan and add one tablespoon butter, two spoons of all purpose flour (maida), two cups milk, cream as per choice and mix it well. Then add salt to taste, black pepper, and chicken powder, and mushrooms.

Stir the sauce for 10 minutes on low flame. Add Fettuccine pasta to sauce and chicken. Sprinkle oregano. 

Your creamy white pasta is ready to serve!

Try other Ramazan recipes by SAMAA Life&Style: Shawarma Rice PlatterCreamy Fruit ChaatChicken Potato BallsPyaz Potato PakorasChicken Minced Parcels, Memon’s Fusion Omelette.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
creamy white pasta ramazan recipes white sauce
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ramazan, ramazan recipes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi
In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi
Pakistan's answer to French crepes? Meet Malai maalpura
Pakistan’s answer to French crepes? Meet Malai maalpura
Tariq Jamil’s MTJ denies selling Rs550 drawstring
Tariq Jamil’s MTJ denies selling Rs550 drawstring
Recipe: Sindhi wheat halwa and malpura with chickpeas
Recipe: Sindhi wheat halwa and malpura with chickpeas
Ramazan recipe: Pyaz pakoras get a potato makeover
Ramazan recipe: Pyaz pakoras get a potato makeover
Have a healthy sehri with this Memon fusion omelette
Have a healthy sehri with this Memon fusion omelette
Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat concerned over India's coronavirus situation
Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat concerned over India’s coronavirus situation
Swat woman defies gender norms by running tea shop
Swat woman defies gender norms by running tea shop
When Tom and Jerry helped Kareena teach Taimur about vaccines
When Tom and Jerry helped Kareena teach Taimur about vaccines
These chicken minced parcels will make your Iftar special
These chicken minced parcels will make your Iftar special
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.